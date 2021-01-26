 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Sioux City: Cloudy. Low 6F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 12.31. 6 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Major snowfall brings some relief, joy to Midwest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News