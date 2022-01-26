This evening in Sioux City: A few clouds from time to time. Low 22F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Sioux City Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
Temperatures will be bad enough, but factor in the wind and it will feel even worse. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner tells us how cold it's going to get.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. Expect a drastic drop …
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 33 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. W…
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
A combination of very cold temperatures and gusty winds are going to make for a rough few days across Iowa. Check out how cold it's going to feel in our latest forecast.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 28. A 17-degree low is for…
Snow is expected to greatly slow travel across the state Friday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel even colder at 15. 0 degrees is today's low. Ex…