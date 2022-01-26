 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening in Sioux City: A few clouds from time to time. Low 22F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Sioux City Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News