Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening in Sioux City: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 10F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 6.05. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph.