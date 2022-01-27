 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

For the drive home in Sioux City: A few clouds from time to time. Low 6F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News