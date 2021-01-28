 Skip to main content
Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Cloudy. Low 21F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

