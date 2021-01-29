Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening in Sioux City: Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. Low around 30F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. Saturday, there is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.