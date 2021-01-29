 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Sioux City: Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. Low around 30F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. Saturday, there is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cleanup in California after rounds of severe weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News