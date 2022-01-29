For the drive home in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies. Low 17F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Sioux City tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be bad enough, but factor in the wind and it will feel even worse. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner tells us how cold it's going to get.
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. Expect a drastic drop …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 33 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. W…
It’s hard to get accurate measurements, but a national network of 8,000-plus volunteers with rulers and specific standards reports after every storm.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 …
It will be a cold day in Sioux City, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. 17 degrees is today's low. Tod…