For the drive home in Sioux City: A few clouds from time to time. Low 24F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Sioux City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 3 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
The governor's office said the state declaration is required before Nebraska can request a federal disaster declaration for public assistance.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 6. We'll see a low temperature of -7 degrees today. Saturday's winds c…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 22. A 9-degree low is forecasted…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City today. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. 15 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine…
It will be a cold day in Sioux City, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Sioux City area Monday. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tod…