Jan. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

For the drive home in Sioux City: A few clouds from time to time. Low 24F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Sioux City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 3 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.