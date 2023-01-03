This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Occasional snow showers. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at . 15 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 3, 2023 evening weather update for Siouxland
