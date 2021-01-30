Sioux City's evening forecast: A few snow showers scattered about the area in the evening, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 24.6. A 13-degree low is forcasted. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
