Jan. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

Sioux City's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 23F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Sioux City temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.

Local Weather

