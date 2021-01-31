 Skip to main content
Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

For the drive home in Sioux City: A few clouds. Low near 15F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 23.86. 17 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

