For the drive home in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 2F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of -5 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
