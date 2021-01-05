Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

Sioux City's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 31F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Wednesday, Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the east. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.