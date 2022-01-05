 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low near -5F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel much colder at . A -1-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.

Local Weather

