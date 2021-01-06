This evening in Sioux City: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 27F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Thursday, Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
