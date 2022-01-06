Jan. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening in Sioux City: Bitterly cold. Cloudy. Low near -5F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.