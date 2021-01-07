 Skip to main content
Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Mainly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 27.94. A 18-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

