Jan. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low 16F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Sioux City Saturday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 7 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.

Local Weather

