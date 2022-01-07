Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low 16F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Sioux City Saturday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 7 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Jan. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Strong winds will cause blowing snow and very low "feels like" temperatures across Iowa through Thursday morning. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest information.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 6. We'll see a low temperature of -7 degrees today. Saturday's winds c…
The governor's office said the state declaration is required before Nebraska can request a federal disaster declaration for public assistance.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 22. A 9-degree low is forecasted…
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Sioux City area Monday. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tod…
Winter weather alerts stretched from coast to coast Thursday with over 100 million people impacted as multiple storm systems are forecast to move across the US over the next 48 hours.