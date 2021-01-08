Jan. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening in Sioux City: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 24.96. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.