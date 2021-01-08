 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

Jan. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Sioux City: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 24.96. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News