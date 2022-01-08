 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low around 5F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 7 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News