Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low around 5F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 7 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Jan. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Strong winds will cause blowing snow and very low "feels like" temperatures across Iowa through Thursday morning. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest information.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 22. A 9-degree low is forecasted…
The governor's office said the state declaration is required before Nebraska can request a federal disaster declaration for public assistance.
Winter weather alerts stretched from coast to coast Thursday with over 100 million people impacted as multiple storm systems are forecast to move across the US over the next 48 hours.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Sioux City area Monday. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tod…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Sioux City today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel even colder at 6. A -5-degree low is forecasted.…