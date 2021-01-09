 Skip to main content
Jan. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

Sioux City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

