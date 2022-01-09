Jan. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Clear. Low 7F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.