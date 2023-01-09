Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Mostly clear skies. Low 18F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Jan. 9, 2023 evening weather update for Siouxland
