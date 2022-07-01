Jul. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Sioux City area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.