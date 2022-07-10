Jul. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

For the drive home in Sioux City: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.