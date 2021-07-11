 Skip to main content
Jul. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

For the drive home in Sioux City: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Sioux City area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

