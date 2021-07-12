 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jul. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

Jul. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Sioux City: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News