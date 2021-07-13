Jul. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

Sioux City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Wednesday, Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.