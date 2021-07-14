For the drive home in Sioux City: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low near 60F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
