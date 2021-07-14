 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jul. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

Jul. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Sioux City: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low near 60F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News