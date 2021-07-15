This evening in Sioux City: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City Friday. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
