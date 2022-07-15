Sioux City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Sioux City area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
