For the drive home in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City Saturday. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Jul. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun a…
This evening in Sioux City: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Sioux Ci…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Sioux City. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today…
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
Sioux City will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. The are…
Sioux City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 66F. Winds light and variable…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expecte…
- Updated
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy s…