Jul. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

Jul. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

For the drive home in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City Saturday. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.

