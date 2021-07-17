This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Jul. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun a…
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Sioux City. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today…
Sioux City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 66F. Winds light and variable…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expecte…
This evening in Sioux City: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Sioux Ci…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy s…
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. It should be a fai…
For the drive home in Sioux City: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low near 60F. Winds N at 10 to 15 m…