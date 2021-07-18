Jul. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

For the drive home in Sioux City: Mostly clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Sioux City area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.