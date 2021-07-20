 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jul. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

Jul. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News