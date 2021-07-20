This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Jul. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We will s…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Sioux City. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today…
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. It shou…
For the drive home in Sioux City: Mostly clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Sioux City area can expect a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, …
The Sioux City area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. K…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun a…
Sioux City's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to rea…
For the drive home in Sioux City: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low near 60F. Winds N at 10 to 15 m…