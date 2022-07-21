Jul. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

Sioux City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 68 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.