For the drive home in Sioux City: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 100.66. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Sioux City area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 thoug…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We will s…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in th…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. It shou…
This evening in Sioux City: Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatu…
For the drive home in Sioux City: Mostly clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Sioux City area can expect a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, …
The Sioux City area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. K…
People living along the Gulf Coast have gotten used to a consistent pattern of storminess in recent days, but these lightning strikes were still impressive.