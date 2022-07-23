Jul. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

For the drive home in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City Sunday. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.