Sioux City's evening forecast: Clear. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 93.99. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Sioux City area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 thoug…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We will s…
The Sioux City area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in th…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. It shou…
This evening in Sioux City: Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatu…
Sioux City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures ar…
People living along the Gulf Coast have gotten used to a consistent pattern of storminess in recent days, but these lightning strikes were still impressive.