Jul. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

For the drive home in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City Tuesday. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph.