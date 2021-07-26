Jul. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Mostly clear skies. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it will feel even hotter at 106.2. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 72 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.