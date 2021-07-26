This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Mostly clear skies. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it will feel even hotter at 106.2. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 72 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Jul. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Sioux City area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 thoug…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We will s…
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high…
The Sioux City area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in th…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
This evening in Sioux City: Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatu…
Sioux City's evening forecast: Clear. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Te…