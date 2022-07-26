Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly clear skies overnight. Low 61F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Wednesday, Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Jul. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
