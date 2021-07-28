This evening in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
