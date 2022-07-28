This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Very hot conditions across the state today, but then a cold front will arrive. Rain looks likely with severe storms expected in spots. Full details on the timing and threats in our updated forecast.
Small rain chances during the day today in Iowa, but the good opportunity will come tonight as a cold front moves across the state. See when rain is most likely and what will happen to our temps here.
The severe weather threat will be limited to eastern Iowa this evening, but the chance for severe storms is coming back for everyone on Saturday with increasing temperatures. Get all the details here.
The bulk of the rain is gone, but isolated showers are still in the forecast for some as a cold front slowly pushes away from the state. Find out when all rain will end and how cool we'll get here.
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly clear skies overnight. Low 61F. Winds NNW at 5…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about how the weather relates to supply and demand in the energy sector.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees.…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 97. Today has the makings o…