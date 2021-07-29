This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Sioux City folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 100. Today has the makings of a perf…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Ex…
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high…
The Sioux City area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 98. Today has the makings of a pe…
For the drive home in Sioux City: A mostly clear sky. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Sioux City area can expect a sizzlin…
Sioux City's evening forecast: Clear. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Te…