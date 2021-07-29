Jul. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Sioux City folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.