Sioux City's evening forecast: Clear. Low 58F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Very hot conditions across the state today, but then a cold front will arrive. Rain looks likely with severe storms expected in spots. Full details on the timing and threats in our updated forecast.
Small rain chances during the day today in Iowa, but the good opportunity will come tonight as a cold front moves across the state. See when rain is most likely and what will happen to our temps here.
The bulk of the rain is gone, but isolated showers are still in the forecast for some as a cold front slowly pushes away from the state. Find out when all rain will end and how cool we'll get here.
Nice conditions for everyone today. But it's Iowa, so you know things will be changing! See when rain chances will return and what temperatures are looking like in our weekend forecast.
