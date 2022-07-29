 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

Sioux City's evening forecast: Clear. Low 58F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

