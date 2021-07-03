Jul. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

For the drive home in Sioux City: A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.