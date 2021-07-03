For the drive home in Sioux City: A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Jul. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house…
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high…
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies…
Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
- Updated
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
- Updated
Watch the Asian elephants at the Oregon Zoo play in the pool to beat a massive heatwave hitting the Northwest.