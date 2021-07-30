Jul. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 63F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Sioux City area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.