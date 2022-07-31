This evening in Sioux City: Mostly clear. Low 64F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 68-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Small rain chances during the day today in Iowa, but the good opportunity will come tonight as a cold front moves across the state. See when rain is most likely and what will happen to our temps here.
The bulk of the rain is gone, but isolated showers are still in the forecast for some as a cold front slowly pushes away from the state. Find out when all rain will end and how cool we'll get here.
Nice conditions for everyone today. But it's Iowa, so you know things will be changing! See when rain chances will return and what temperatures are looking like in our weekend forecast.
Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly clear skies overnight. Low 61F. Winds NNW at 5…
Very hot conditions across the state today, but then a cold front will arrive. Rain looks likely with severe storms expected in spots. Full details on the timing and threats in our updated forecast.
A NOAA analysis shows a steady increase in the average number of heat waves per year, with about two in the 1960s and six per year in the 2010s.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.
The Sioux City area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees.…