Jul. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening in Sioux City: Mostly clear. Low 64F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 68-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast.